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Amara Raja holds eye check-up camp for drivers
In Short
Amara Raja Group collaborates with SV Aravind Eye Hospital to conduct a free eye check-up and spectacle distribution camp for 200 drivers at Karakambadi.
Tirupati: Amara Raja Group’s Logistics Division, in association with the medical team from SV Aravind Eye Hospital, has organised free eye check-up camp for drivers at its Karakambadi manufacturing plant on Wednesday.
Around 200 drivers, who operate trucks, containers, and other heavy vehicles for the company, underwent eye examinations. Free spectacles were distributed to the needy.
Speaking on the occasion, Bharat Swaminathan, Head of Integrated Business Supply Chain, Amara Raja Group, said that drivers play an important role in transporting goods safely. He added that good eyesight is essential for their health and road safety, and the company will continue such welfare initiatives.
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