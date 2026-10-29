Just In
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
  5. Tirupathi
News

Amara Raja holds eye check-up camp for drivers

In Short

Amara Raja Group collaborates with SV Aravind Eye Hospital to conduct a free eye check-up and spectacle distribution camp for 200 drivers at Karakambadi.

Amara Raja holds eye check-up camp for drivers
X

Amara Raja holds eye check-up camp for drivers

Font size
FOLLOW ON Google News

Tirupati: Amara Raja Group’s Logistics Division, in association with the medical team from SV Aravind Eye Hospital, has organised free eye check-up camp for drivers at its Karakambadi manufacturing plant on Wednesday.

Around 200 drivers, who operate trucks, containers, and other heavy vehicles for the company, underwent eye examinations. Free spectacles were distributed to the needy.

Speaking on the occasion, Bharat Swaminathan, Head of Integrated Business Supply Chain, Amara Raja Group, said that drivers play an important role in transporting goods safely. He added that good eyesight is essential for their health and road safety, and the company will continue such welfare initiatives.

Vani Mallela
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vani Mallela

[email protected]

Vani Mallela is a Staff Reporter at The Hans India and an accomplished journalist and content creator from the erstwhile Chittoor district. With over 16 years of professional experience, she has built a strong reputation for covering crime, politics, and entertainment, delivering stories that are accurate, engaging, and impactful. She holds a postgraduate degree from Sri Venkateswara University and received professional journalism training at Rachana Journalism College, Hyderabad, with a focus on science and mass communication. Her expertise includes field reporting, investigative journalism, fact-checking, and source development, enabling her to produce balanced and credible reports under tight deadlines. Vani is recognised for her sharp news sense, concise writing style, and ability to uncover compelling human-interest stories that reflect the voices and concerns of local communities. Her extensive knowledge of the Tirupati region, coupled with her diverse family background and broad cultural exposure, brings depth, empathy, and context to her reporting. A dedicated journalist committed to ethical and responsible reporting, Vani continually enhances her knowledge by keeping abreast of current affairs through regular newspaper reading and extensive research. Her professionalism, accuracy, and passion for storytelling have made her a respected voice in regional journalism.

Tags

Amara Raja GroupSV Aravind Eye HospitalDriver Welfare CampTirupati Corporate NewsFree Eye CheckupTirupati
Next Story

Latest News

More

Top Stories

More
Share it
X