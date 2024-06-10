Amaranatha Reddy, Kishore among frontrunners for ministerial berths

Tirupati: The day for the formation of the new government in the State fast approaching, aspirations for ministerial positions are running high among the TDP MLAs in the district.

Speculation is rife about potential candidates, influenced by new district-wise calculations. The task of selecting a limited number of ministers after the party’s resounding victory falls on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who will be sworn in as the new Chief Minister.

Naidu is reportedly considering using parliamentary constituencies as units for ministerial selection, aiming to choose one representative from each district, with a few exceptions.

Under this criterion, former Minister N Amaranatha Reddy, elected from Palamaner, has a strong chance of securing a ministerial berth once again from Chittoor Parliamentary constituency. Reddy served as the Minister for Industries in Naidu’s cabinet from 2017 to 2019. With Naidu representing Kuppam as Chief Minister, the remaining five MLAs elected are first-timers, bolstering Reddy’s prospects.

TDP national vice-president and MLA-elect from Piler in Annamayya district consisting of Rajampet Parliamentary constituency, Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy, is also reportedly under consideration for a ministerial post. Despite being a first-time MLA, his extensive political experience works in his favour.

In the other seven Assembly constituencies, YSRCP candidates won from Punganur, Thamballapalle, and Rajampet, while the Jana Sena Party won from Railway Kodur. In Rayachoti, M Ramprasad Reddy was elected for the first time, similar to Kishore. M Shajahan Basha, elected twice from Madanapalle, may not be considered under the Muslim quota and this enhances Kishore’s chances significantly.

In Tirupati Parliamentary constituency, three leaders — Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, K Ramakrishna and K Adimulam — have been elected multiple times. Meanwhile, debutant MLAs were elected from Gudur, Sullurpet and Srikalahasti whereas Jana Sena Party leader Arani Srinivasulu in Tirupati won for the second time. There is speculation that the JSP may consider Arani for a ministerial post, given his caste and representation of the Rayalaseema region.

In this context, former minister Somireddy may be preferred ahead of Ramakrishna for the minister post. However, if the erstwhile district boundaries are used as units, the dynamics could change. Similarly, if any first-timers are considered, the prospects for senior leaders may be affected.