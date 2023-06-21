Anantapur: Collector M Gauthami instructs private schools to follow guidelines

Anantapur : District collector M Gauthami has called upon private schools to strictly adhere to government stipulations in providing 25 per cent quota to the poor students in their schools.

She said only the prescribed fee should be collected while providing quality education to the students. Any violation will invite strict action from the district administration, the Collector warned.

The Collector held a meeting with the officials of the Education Department, RDO, Intermediate RIO, RTO and representatives of private schools.

She pointed out that some instances of additional fee collection have come to her notice. She warned that severe action will be taken against the management of such schools.

The Collector said that private schools should not harass students with special classes during holidays. The schools should ensure hygienic conditions and officials should monitor the same.

The Transport department should ensure the fitness of school buses.

Each bus must have an attender who should take care of the children while boarding and alighting the bus.