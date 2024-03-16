Anantapur: Complete all arrangements for Group I exam, officials told

Anantapur : Municipal Commissioner Megha Swaroop has directed the officials concerned to make all arrangements for conducting Group-1 examinations to be held on March 17 (Sunday), at a meeting here on Friday.

The Commissioner informed that Group-1 test will be conducted in two sessions, from 10 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 4 pm on Sunday. About 11,597 candidates will write the examination at 33 centres in the district and 33 route officers and 33 liaison officers were appointed. The officials were directed to complete all the arrangements for the exam in advance so that no mistake will be made.

The civic chief said that Section 144 will be implemented at the examination centres and strong police force will be deployed. Medical teams should be set up at the centres and ORS packets should be made available. There should be continuous power supply at the exam centre and xerox centres near these centres should be closed.

APPSC Assistant Secretary K Srinivasulu said that CCTV cameras have been installed at all examination centres. He said cell phones or electronic gadgets will not be allowed into the exam centre. Candidates should bring hall ticket and any identity card issued by the government, he added.