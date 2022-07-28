Andhra Pradesh: 16 special trains announced to Tirupati

The railway department has given good news to the passengers going to Tirupati . According to the officials, 16 special trains are being run between Tirupati-Hyderabad due to the rush of passengers. This special train (07509) departs Hyderabad at 4.35 pm on August 6, 13, 20 and reaches Tirupati at 5.30 am the next day. On the return journey, Tirupati (07510) train will depart at 11.50 pm on August 7, 14, 21 and reach Hyderabad at 12 noon the next day.

Also another train (07433) will leave Hyderabad at 6.40 pm on August 2, 9, 16, 23, 30. It will reach Tirupati at 7.50 am the next day. Also 07434 train departs Tirupati at 5.20 pm on August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and reaches Hyderabad at 8.40 am the next day. It is said that 8 special trains are running between Nanded, Tirupati and Aurangabad.

Nanded special train (07633) departs at 12 noon on 30th of this month and reaches Tirupati at 8.30 am the next day (July 31). 07634 departs Tirupati at 9.10 pm on 31st of this month and reaches Nanded at 5.20 pm the next day. Another special train will leave Tirupati on August 7, 14 and 21 at 7 am and reach Aurangabad at 11 am the next day. Aurangabad (07638) will depart at 11.05 pm on August 8, 15, 22 and reach Tirupati at 3 am next day. Railway officials suggest that passengers should use this facility.