Andhra Pradesh: Amid cyclone effect, heavy rains create havoc in Tirupati from last night

With the effect of the Cyclone, the heavy rains lashed Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu for the last couple of weeks. The rains mainly occurred in the Eastern parts surrounding Nellore and Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed the Chittoor district especially Tirupati from last night till 8 am on Thursday. It has been reported that rainfall of 8 to 10 cm was recorded.



The low-lying areas were inundated disrupting the normal life of the people going to schools, jobs, and other works. The people have been sieged from entering outside as the water flow from the Swarnamukhi river into the villages has been increased. The vehicular movement was halted except the heavy vehicles such as buses and lorries.



Many areas such as Madhura Nagar, New Balaji Nagar, and TTD flats were submerged with rainwater and outflow from the Swarnamukhi river. Against this backdrop, a family belonging to Madhura Nagar who has been off from the colony has arrived at their home to see the colonies filled with rains water above the knee length.



A disturbing incident was reported in Mullapudi village in Tirupati Rural Mandal where an elderly man who was died of ill health was carried through the floodwater crossing the Swarnamukhi river to conduct the funeral. The disturbing visuals can be witnessed below where people are moving the dead body with rope.

This is the common scene in many villages where the water from streams flooding nearby villages and disrupting the normal life almost in 100 villages in Tirupati, Tirupati Rural, Renigunta mandals. The people are facing difficulties with the rain being filled with rainwater.

The downpour which gave respite for a couple of hours at 8 am on Thursday has once again started. On the other hand, Swarnamukhi river travels through Chandragiri, Tirupati rural, Renigunta, Yeroedu, Thottambeduu, Srikalahasti mandals before entering Nellore, flowing above the danger mark and people in the villages have been sieged.



While in Mangalam road in Tirupati city is filled with rain water upto knee deep level and normal life crippled.