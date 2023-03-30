  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh: Devotees rush increases to Tirumala, to take 5 hours

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

Highlights

The rush of devotees continues in Tirumala and is said to take five hours for devotees complete Sarvadarshan tokens.

On Wednesday, as many as 66,744 devotees visited Lord Venkateswara Swamy and offered their prayers.

As many as 24,144 devotees tonsured their heads and paid their prayers to Swami.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam revealed that the income of temple hundi was Rs.4.76 crores.

