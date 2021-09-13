Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice worships Lord Venkateswara

Tirumala: The Chief Justice of AP High Court Justice Arup Kumar Goswami along with his family offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Sunday.

Justice Arup Kumar was received with traditional Istikaphal honours at the temple Mahadwaram by TTD Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy along with temple priests and was led to the darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

After darshan, the TTD Veda paudits rendered Veda Ashirvachanam to the Chief Justice at the Ranganayakula Mandapam at the shrine.

The Additional EO along with CVSO Gopinath Jatti presented Sesha Vastram, Thirtha Prasadam and Srivari portraits to the Chief Justice.

The AP Chief Justice later went to Kanipakam where he offered prayers to the presiding deity at Swayambhu Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy temple.

Temple EO A Venkatesu along with priests accorded tradition welcome to Justice Goswami. After darshan, Veda pundits blessed the dignitary while the EO presented him Theertha Prasdam to Goswami.

Chief Justice Goswami on Sunday offered prayers at Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple in Tiruchanoor near here.

He was given a traditional reception by TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi at the entrance of the temple and led for darshan of Goddess.

The JEO presented Ammavari Theertha Prasadams to Justice Goswami after darshan. Before his departure from here, the AP Chief Justice visited Sri Kalahastheeswara Swamy temple at Kalahasthi and offered prayers.