Andhra Pradesh: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla visits Tirumala and offers prayers

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam on Tuesday along with the family and participated in their service. The temple priests performed special pujas and offered Teertha Prasadam to Om Birla. Speaking to the media, Om Birla said that Tirumala Balaji is the idol of millions of Hindus. He asserted that he was happy to participate in their service and receive blessings along with the family members.



The Lok Sabha speaker prayed that all the people of the country be happy and prosperous. He wished that the people would soon be free from coronavirus and blessings over the country and that the country would prosper further. He said he was pleased that the TTD has provided all the facilities to the devotees. "I am ready to do any service to the country with the grace of Swami, "Om Birla said.



Earlier, on Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was warmly welcomed by YSR Congress MPs Vijayasai Reddy, Mithun Reddy, and Dr Gurumurthy to the state. The speaker visited Tiruchanur Padmavati Temple and offered prayers. The Speaker was invited by YV Subba Reddy, Chairman, Tirumala Tirupati Temple (TTD).

Offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala temple for a peaceful & prosperous Bharat and well being of the people. The very sight of the divine Lord gives a sense of inner peace. The architectural beauty of the temple, in all its magnificence, is enthralling. pic.twitter.com/Up0ZVnYcq6 — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) August 17, 2021



