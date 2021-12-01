  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh: Tirumala Second ghat road closed as boulders fell on the road

The landslides broke again on the second Ghat Road in Tirumala due to heavy rains. The road was eroded as large boulders fell on the road and heavy cracks formed at the last turn of the Second Ghat Road. Meanwhile, the TTD emergency personnel reached out and reviewed the situation. The authorities are taking measures to repair the roads as early as possible. There was a traffic jam at the second ghat of Tirumala for six kilometers.

As part of precautionary measures, the authorities have closed the second ghat road in Tirumala and devotees are facing difficulties. However, the TTD has taken alternative measures for the darshans of devotees.

It is learned that heavy rains have lashed Tirumala and Tirupati recently. Landslides broke at several places on the two ghat roads. Tirupati has been affected by rains like never before in the last 30 years. Dams and check dams in the remnant hills overflowed due to these heavy rains.

