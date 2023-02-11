Animal adoption scheme at SV Zoo Park in need of a big push

Tirupati: The animal adoption scheme being implemented by Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati was crawling even after seven years. Since the introduction of the scheme, the zoo park could get around Rs 35 lakh to Rs 36 lakh till now through this scheme.

Lack of awareness among the people about the scheme was said to be the major reason behind the poor response. Towards stabilising revenue generation, the zoo park has been seeking the help of adopters to use the animal adoption scheme. It was felt that the adoption scheme helps the zoo in improving the existing facilities for the animals and ultimately for their better care and conservation. Still, it fails to grab the attention of thousands of visitors to the zoo park.

The scheme aims at animal lovers, general public, corporate bodies, NGOs etc., to take part in the conservation of endangered species by adopting animals, birds and reptiles of their choice. This will support the care and services for all inhabitants by providing quality food to meet their nutritional requirements, medical care and other related needs.

The period of adoption may be daily, weekly, quarterly, half-yearly or for a year based on which the adopters have to pay the amount which is exempted under Section-80G of the Income Tax Act and a certificate will be provided.

The adoption rates for each animal are available with the zoo authorities and they vary from Rs 20 to more than Rs 35 lakh and above depending on the duration and type of animal or bird etc. The adopters will have some other privileges as well depending on the amount of donation.

The curator of the zoo park C Selvam told The Hans India that they were getting around Rs 4 lakh per annum under the animal adoption scheme. Efforts were on to take the scheme forward through various initiatives. They were trying to meet the industrialists in Sri City to seek their help in allocating CSR funds for the scheme.

There was the view that the scheme needs more publicity and the zoo park authorities have to focus on it. The government also should rope in to promote the scheme in a big way.