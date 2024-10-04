Ankurarpana held at Kalyana Venkateswara temple

Tirupati: The traditional Ankurarpana ceremony for the annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tummalagunta was conducted on Thursday with religious fervour. The event began in the early hours with Suprabhata Seva, awakening the presiding deity, followed by Koluvu and Panchanga Sravanam. Former Chandragiri MLA and temple founder-chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, along with his wife Lakshmi, participated in the Ankurarpana ceremony and offered prayers, seeking the successful conduct of the Navaratri Brahmotsavams.

After the ceremony, Sri Viswaksena, the chief commander of the Lord’s army, was taken in a grand procession around the temple on Tiruchi Vahanam to inspect and oversee the arrangements for the upcoming Brahmotsavams, blessing the village and ensuring smooth celebrations.

The entire temple premises were adorned with flowers and festoons, setting the tone for the grand Navaratri Brahmotsavams, which will witness various religious and cultural events in the coming days. Devotees from surrounding areas are expected to participate in large numbers, making the event a spiritual and cultural spectacle. Dwajarohanam will be held on Friday, while Garuda Seva to be organised on October 8.