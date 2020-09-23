AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy receives grand welcome at Renigunta Airport

Tirupati: AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was received by the AP state ministers and officials in a grand manner at Renigunta airport during his Tirumala voyage, on Wednesday evening . CM arrived at Renigunta airport from Delhi by a special airliner at 4 pm .

From there he proceeded to Tirumala shrine to participate in Tirumala Srivari Brahmotsavams. In this connection at Airport AP state Deputy CMs K NarayanaSwamy and Alla Nani, Chittoor District Incharge Minister Mekapati Gautham Reddy and Minister PeddiReddy Ramchandra Reddy, as well as Government whip CheviReddy BhaskarReddy, APIIC Chairperson and Nagari MLA RK Roja, TTD EO AnilKumar Singhal, Chairman YV SubbaReddy welcomed the CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Anantapur Range DIG KanthiRana Tata, District in charge collector Markandeyulu, MCT Commissioner PS Girisha, Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy formally met the CM on airport runway and welcomed him with flower bouquets.



In the meanwhile, Tirupati Urban Police deployed a large number of police personnel for CM Security, and placed the police with weapons along the road from Renigunta airport to Tirumala. As a preventive measure police kept the TDP and BJP leaders in house arrest in Tirupati city.

