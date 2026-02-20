AP Forms Committee to study SIT report on Tirumala Laddu Adulteration

The Tirumala Laddu adulteration case has ignited widespread debate across Andhra Pradesh, prompting the government to act. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has completed its inquiry and submitted a report. In response, the government has established a one-member committee to review the findings thoroughly.

As per official orders, retired IAS officer Dinesh Kumar has been appointed to head this committee. Its primary task is to examine the SIT report, analyse the investigation’s conclusions, and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The committee is required to submit its report within 45 days. It will study the issues in detail, gather additional information if necessary, and provide clear recommendations on actions against those responsible.

The Tirumala Srivari Laddu, a sacred offering for millions of devotees, has been at the centre of concerns following allegations of adulteration. The government regards this matter as a top priority and has expedited the investigation process.

The SIT investigated the laddu’s manufacturing process, raw material supply, quality control, and the authorities’ role. Based on the committee’s report, further government action is anticipated.