APSRTC Chittoor region stands 2nd in cargo service

Tirupati: APSRTC Chittoor region which earned Rs 9.52 crore through its cargo service stood in second place in the State for the year 2021-22.

At a State-level meeting of APSRTC officials held in Vijayawada on Tuesday, Transport Minister P Viswarup presented the 'Appreciation Letter' and also cash prize to Regional Manager (Chittoor) T Chengal Reddy.

Despite Covid pandemic, the APSRTC Chittoor region was able to improve its revenue through cargo service earning second position at State-level.

The APSRTC to shore up its revenue to contain mounting losses, introduced full pledged cargo service in 2017 and later added door delivery also helping it to earn additional revenue.

Earlier, the State-run transport corporation tied up with ANL Parcel service and after the expiry of the contract, launched its own cargo service.

RTC Managing Director Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and other officials were present.