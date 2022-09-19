APTDC all set to earn record income this fiscal

Tirupati: After witnessing a huge fall in revenues during the Covid pandemic, the tourism sector is racing to reach pre-Covid levels. Having improved the revenue earnings significantly in 2021-22 compared with 2020-21, the AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) is all set to earn record income during this fiscal.



Tirupati division is a major revenue source for APTDC thanks to its transport unit through which it has been operating package tours to Tirumala from various destinations. Horsley Hills is another major source of revenue earnings for the corporation. Other hotel units at various places in the erstwhile Chittoor district have also been contributing their might and keeping the APTDC in sound financial health.

However, the Corporation was hit badly by the pandemic as the transport wing came to standstill during lockdown and subsequently also. But, the situation has changed gradually bringing hopes to the APTDC. Horsley Hills which is considered as the money spinner for the Corporation has earned Rs 3.22 crore in 2021-22 compared to the Rs.2.36 crore in 2020-21. Other tourism units fetched Rs 6.26 crore in 2020-21 while it has gone up to Rs 11.58 crore in 2021-22.

However, the major chunk of revenues for APTDC come from the transport wing which could earn Rs 7.22 crore in 2020-21 but increased steeply to fetch Rs 36.19 crore in 2021-22 as the pilgrim tourists have queued up to Tirumala and other places. In the first five months of the current fiscal itself, the transport wing earned a whooping Rs 20 crore revenue. This includes the joint partnership mode under which it operates tour packages for Tirumala and other places of tourist importance.

The officials of Tirupati division have been planning several pilgrim tours on various occasions which have been attracting the pilgrims. Apart from operating such new package tours, they have been also planning to develop Talakona in a big way which is now under active consideration of the Corporation.

The divisional manager of APTDC M Giridhar Reddy told The Hans India that they are trying to increase revenue by improving quality of service which is yielding results. They will also concentrate on reducing costs so that the profits can be increased.