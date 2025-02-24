Aster Narayanadri hospital conducts medical camp for scribes

Tirupati: Aster Narayanadri Hospital in collaboration with Tirupati Press Club, organised a mega medical camp for the Press Club members and their families on Sunday. During the camp, free medical check-ups were conducted for 224 journalists and their family members, along with the distribution of free medicines.

Speaking on the occasion, hospital’s Chief Operating Officer Dr Sridhar Muni and Managing Director Dr Sunanda Kumar Reddy reaffirmed their commitment to journalists’ healthcare. Dr Sunanda Kumar Reddy emphasised that journalists, who are constantly engaged in news collection, often neglect their health. He urged media professionals to prioritise their wellbeing and advised them to maintain a regular eating schedule and ensure adequate sleep despite their busy professional lives.

Dr Sumanth Reddy highlighted the importance of incorporating walking into daily routines. He noted that walking can help prevent chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure. Dr Sridhar Muni reiterated Aster Narayanadri Hospital’s dedication to providing special health care services for journalists.

Press Club President Murali and Secretary Balachandra also addressed the gathering, affirming the committee’s commitment to the welfare of its members and their families. They announced that, as part of this initiative, mega medical camps will be conducted once every three months in collaboration with leading corporate hospitals.