Awareness session on PoSH Act held in Sri City

Tirupati: A awareness camp on PoSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Work) Act was held at Sri City on Friday. The event was jointly organised by Sri City, the Madras Management Association (MMA) and the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) featuring Thilaga Porchelvan, a certified PoSH trainer as the speaker.

She spoke about the impact of sexual harassment on women and the need for educating staff at the workplace. Emphasising the need of a safe and supportive workplace environment, she underscored the harmful impact of sexual harassment on both individuals and organisations. Citing real-life examples, she discussed employers' responsibilities in preventing such happenings. Commenting on the session, Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy said that such sessions will help in heightening awareness of the issue and a commitment to contribute to a harassment-free workplace for women. V Sivakumar, AGM, HR, R Sathish Kumar, Head, Membership & Chapters, MMA, Chennai and others also spoke in the meeting which was attended by about 100 employees from various industrial units.