BC Corporations chairmen should work for their community development: Minister Peddireddy Ramchandra Reddy

AP Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramchandra Reddy said that newly appointed BC Corporations Chairman and directors should work hard for their community welfare and development. On Wednesday, Chittoor District YSRCP BC leaders held a meeting to express their gratitude to AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for being appointed them as Corporations Chairman and directors.

In the meeting as chief guest, Minister PeddiReddy addressed the BC leaders and said that so far many political parties used BCs as vote banks, without welfare to those communities' people.

He told the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfilled his promise which he assured to appoint a chairman to all the BC corporations when YSRCP comes into power. Now as per that promise CM appointed 53 Chairmen and 656 directors for BC Corporations in the state, The Minister added.

Later, Minister for Industries and Chittoor district incharge Mekapati Gautam Reddy addressed the leaders through video conference. He said that by the intervention of Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, CM had given 4 Chairmen and 53 directors' posts to the district. He advised the newly appointed directors to work for party development in their respective constituencies.

Government whip CheviReddy Bhaskar Reddy stated that in the 75 years of the country's independence CM YS Jagan only recognised the BC's in the right way and has set up Corporations for all the BC Communities in the state for their development. He asked the BC leaders to work in constituencies like the army of YS Jagan.

Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu presided over the meeting and APIIC Chairperson RK Roja, Chittoor MP Reddeppa also addressed the meeting. Srikalahasti, Thamballapalle MLAs B Madhusudhan Reddy and P Dwarakanath Reddy were also present in the meeting.