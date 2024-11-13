Bhagavata Sapthaham concludes at Sri City

Tirupati: The week-long Srimad Bhagavata Sapthaham at Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple in Sri City concluded on Tuesday, creating an inspiring spiritual atmosphere.

Organised by the Srivani, Sri City’s spiritual and literary forum, the event featured dedicated participation from Bhakta Samajam members, who reverently recited the 12 Skandhams of the epic that consists of 335 Adhyaayams and 18000 Slokas, over the course of seven days.

Led by Bhayapu Reddy and S Rama Subba Reddy, the 12-member team recited each day, from 6 am to 6 pm, in the temple’s premises and a large number of devotees from the Sri City region attended to listen to the discourse with deep respect.

In the conclusion ceremony, Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy honoured the members of Bhakta Samajam, recognising their dedication and the successful completion of the event. The event concluded with a special pooja dedicated to Sri Venkateswara Swamy, while students from Chinmaya Vidyalaya recited Bhagavad Gita verses. Madhu Reddy, PBS Sastry and Palleti Balaji were present.