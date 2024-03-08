Bhumana inaugurates revived Krishnam Naidu Kunta

Tirupati: City MLA and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with Corporation Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Deputy Mayors Bhumana Abhinay Reddy and Mudra Narayana inaugurated the historical Krishnama Naidu Kunta, which was reconstructed at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore, here on Thursday.

The Kunta (pond) was constructed near Alipiri about 500-600 years ago for providing water to thousands of pilgrims going on foot to Tirumala. But as more and more colonies coming up around the tank coupled with neglect led to disuse of the tank.

YSRCP youth leader Abhinay Reddy observed the sorry state of the historic tank during his visit a few years ago and decided to rejuvenate it and assured the colony people to take up beautification works of the tank.

After YSRCP came to power, Tirupati Corporation Deputy Mayor Abhinay Reddy took up reconstruction and beautification of Krishnama Naidu Kunta at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore.

MLA B Karunakara Reddy said two more ponds including the one near Gaali Gopuram and at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on Alipiri footpath to Tirumala, also will be reconstructed soon, keeping in view their historical importance.