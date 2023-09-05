BJP flays TTD for ‘not making public’ Board resolutions

Tirupati: Condemning the TTD for keeping secrecy on TTD board resolutions and also for not adhering to the TTD Act in spending its funds, the BJP activists staged a dharna near the TTD head office here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP leaders Bhanuprakash Reddy and Samanchi Srinivas who led the protest, said the TTD hitherto used to place the TTD trust board meeting details including the decisions taken at the meeting like works approved, funds sanctioned for various purposes to ensure transparency in the administration of TTD, a Hindu religious institution which was deliberately stopped so as to hide some of its decisions and providing only filtered information with regard to board meeting.

Alleging that in the last meeting of the TTD board, a resolution was passed for allotment of valuable land to a caste association in a prime location in the city, the BJP leaders said the TTD management started maintaining secrecy with regard to the meetings of the TTD board, the policy making body of the religious institution to cover its splurging of TTD funds and also providing funds in violation of the TTD Act of 1987.

At the behest of the ruling party, a proposal was sent to the TTD for the reimbursement of the wages of Corporation sanitary workers working in 30 divisions in the city, they alleged while expressing concern over the ruling party leaders trying to dictate terms to the TTD management and causing financial burden on it.

Bhanupraksh and Srinivas said the party will take up a Statewide stir if the splurging of TTD funds was not stopped and also to press the TTD to make public all the decisions taken in the trust board meetings in the past four years.

The TTD as a Hindu religious institution is bound to inform all its decisions to the devotees on whose munificent contribution the temple management is running, they said observing that there is an urgent need for an economic overhauling of the TTD administration to protect the interests of pilgrims and save the behemoth of Hindu religious institutions. BJP State secretary Muni Subramanyam, leaders Dr D Srihari Rao, P Bhaskar and others were present.