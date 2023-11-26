Live
- Will savour the moment of silence on Kohli’s dismissal for a long time, says Pat Cummins
- Big market for NPOs to raise funds
- UP Cong extends Dalit Gaurav Samvad campaign by a month
- Why have wedding ceremonies abroad, celebrate here: PM Modi
- NASA tests next-gen Mars helicopter design on Earth and Red Planet
- 'Became a national party despite govt targeting us' : Kejriwal on AAP's 11th foundation day
- Modi wants KCR to remain in power in Telangana: Rahul
- One burnt alive after fire breaks out in a car Adibatla
- Retiree turns waste quarry land into a mini forest
- 'Feel really bad for Rohit, he deserved the World Cup', says former Mumbai Indians teammate
Just In
BJP to campaign against misuse of TTD funds
Party spokesperson Bhanuprakash Reddy says the party will take up door-to-door campaign on spending TTD Hundi collections for civic works in Tirupati
Tirupati: BJP state spokesperson G Bhanuprakash Reddy said that the party will go door-to-door and explain the misuse of Tirumala Sri Vari hundi collections. Addressing the media here on Saturday, he said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy rule was resembling that of Mughal dynasty during which they used to collect taxes from temples which the AP government is doing now.
He said that to undertake sanitary works in Tirupati, TTD has called for tenders with Rs 70 crore of hundi amount. They were saying that because of pilgrims only Tirupati sanitation has spoiled and BJP is the ‘villain of Tirupati’. Of late, some people have been creating a buzz in the name of civil society organisations (poura samajam) to whom the ganja menace, land grabbing and other issues were not visible.
Bhanuprakash advised the local ruling party leaders to strive for additional funds from the state government. “Where are the smart city funds and corporation income? Are they concerned about Tirupati development only before elections and never before?,” he said.
Party state secretary S Muni Subramanyam, district general secretary Varaprasad, Tirupati Assembly constituency convenor K Ajay Kumar and others were present.