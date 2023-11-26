BJP to campaign against misuse of TTD funds

Tirupati: BJP state spokesperson G Bhanuprakash Reddy said that the party will go door-to-door and explain the misuse of Tirumala Sri Vari hundi collections. Addressing the media here on Saturday, he said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy rule was resembling that of Mughal dynasty during which they used to collect taxes from temples which the AP government is doing now.



He said that to undertake sanitary works in Tirupati, TTD has called for tenders with Rs 70 crore of hundi amount. They were saying that because of pilgrims only Tirupati sanitation has spoiled and BJP is the ‘villain of Tirupati’. Of late, some people have been creating a buzz in the name of civil society organisations (poura samajam) to whom the ganja menace, land grabbing and other issues were not visible.

Bhanuprakash advised the local ruling party leaders to strive for additional funds from the state government. “Where are the smart city funds and corporation income? Are they concerned about Tirupati development only before elections and never before?,” he said.

Party state secretary S Muni Subramanyam, district general secretary Varaprasad, Tirupati Assembly constituency convenor K Ajay Kumar and others were present.