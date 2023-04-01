Tirupati: Book on 'World's largest pilgrimage centre' released

Tirupati: TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy along with TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy released a book on 'Managing social organisations liaison from world's largest pilgrimage centre,' at Sri Padmavati Rest House here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, TTD Board Chief said the book was a compilation of administrative set up on queue line, pilgrim, laddu, cleanliness, annaprasadam management from 2017 to 2021 penned by IIM professors from Lucknow and Ahmedabad Prof Ravichandran and Prof Venkata Ramanaiah respectively.





The book also houses the biggest tonsuring platform in Tirumala, women tonsurers exclusively for women devotees and many other interesting features including the various social service activities by TTD. While complimenting the work of professors duo, the Chairman asked them to write another book on various development activities carried out by the TTD, employees welfare activities, construction of Sri Venkateswara temples in SC, ST and BC areas, darshan for the backward area devotees during Brahmotsavams and Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan.





TTD Trust Board member Pokala Ashok Kumar, JEO(H&E) Sada Bhargavi, CE Nageswara Rao, Annamacharya Project Director Dr Vibhishana Sharma and the writers also participated. In another event, the TTD Chairman took part in a series of Homams that were performed in Sri Venkateswara Vedic University for the welfare of humanity. Among them, Sridevi Bhudevi Sameta Srinivasa Swamy Samarchana, Sata Rudrabhisheka Sahita Sri Rudra Homam, Navagraha Homam and Sri Sudarshana Homam were performed.





The Homams took place under the supervision of SVVU Vice-Chancellor Prof Rani Sadasiva Murthy. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, JEO for Health and Education Sada Bhargavi, SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma and others were present. Later the Chairman also visited Oshadhi and Tulasi Vanam coming up in the varsity campus premises.