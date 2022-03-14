Budget reveals bankrupt situation of State govt: Madhu

Tirupati: The YSRCP government's 2022-23 annual budget revealed the bankruptcy situation prevailing in the State, said CPM Central Committee member P Madhu.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, the senior CPM leader said though the total budget was high with about Rs 2.5 lakh crore, the allocation to the capital investments was meagre. He pointed out that the lion's share of budget allocations went to Navaratnalu (Rs 50,000 crore), wages and pensions (Rs 60,000 crore) and repayment of loans and interests (Rs 50,000 crore).

The less allocation for capital investment affects development, he warned, criticising the government for ignoring the vital development aspect. Expressing concern over the increasing revenue from liquor sale (Rs 16,000 crore) in the budget, he said more consumption of liquor is wrecking the families of poor and workers of unorganised sector.

The CPM leader said the government despite AP High Court clear cut direction for payment of the pending Rs 1 lakh crore bills of contractors, is still dilly dallying on clearing the dues.

He demanded that the TTD regularise the services of contract and outsourced employees who were playing a vital role in pilgrim services and also maintenance of Tirumala and also provide more funds for the completion of Srinivasa Sethu flyover and Tirupati development for the sake of pilgrims.

He criticised the BJP for opposing the TTD spending money on development works. He also criticised the government using police force to resort to repressive measures against Anganwadi workers to foil their three-day protest in Amaravati to achieve their long pending demands.

CPM leaders K Murali, V Nagaraju, S Jayachandra, P Sai Lakshmi and others were present.