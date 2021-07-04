Building Workers Central Board chief Srinivasulu Naidu urges AP government not to divert funds

Tirupati: Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare (BOCWW) Central board chairman Srinivasulu Naidu urged the state government to stop diverting the AP Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (c) funds to other schemes.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Srinivasulu Naidu said that Rs 2, 500 crore from the APBOCWW was diverted in the last two-and-a-half years, defeating the very purpose of the State Welfare Board.

Due to the diversion of the funds, he said many schemes introduced for the benefit of the building and other construction workers like marriage gift, pregnant gift , accident insurance were diluted, leaving the workers in lurch.

Particularly, thousands of workers rendered jobless because of the lockdown in pandemic time, he said and added that the government should spend funds from the board providing succour to the workers.

Srinivasulu Naidu demanded the government to stop diverting BOCW funds to other activities and schemes thus depriving assistance to 20 lakh registered workers and 30 lakh unregistered workers in the state.

The Centre is contemplating to set up model schools only for children of construction workers across the country under new scheme, Atal Vidyalaya, which is being implemented on pilot basis in Uttar Pradesh now, he said.

Bharat Mazdur Sangh(BMS) state and district secretaries M Subramanyam Reddy and Subba Rao respectively were present.