Buildings for village secretariat to be completed by March : Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Tirupati: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has attributed the credit of providing 4.20 lakh jobs through the setting up of village/ward secretariats in the state to the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Speaking to media here on Sunday after inspecting the village/ward secretariats posts examination centre at SV University campus school, he said that the idea behind these secretariats was to bring in the government schemes and welfare programmes to the doorstep of people.

He said 20 lakh candidates attended the examination for 4.20 lakh posts during the first phase. Though 16,028 posts are being filled up across the state now, to maintain the physical distancing the number of centres were not reduced. Special arrangements were made at all the centres to facilitate Covid positive candidates to take the examinations.

The minister added that now in every village about 10-14 secretariat staff were discharging duties while for every 50 families there were volunteers. The permanent buildings for ward/village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa and Anganwadi centres have been taken up which will be completed by March 2021.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner P S Girisha also visited the centre at SV University Campus school along with RDO V Kanakanarasa Reddy, additional commissioner Haritha and deputy commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy while Joint collector VR Chandramouli, V Veerabrahmam and ZP CEO Prabhakar Reddy have monitored the conduct of examinations.

In Chittoor district, the district officials have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of examinations. Police have made foolproof security arrangements at the centres. For 1,873 posts of various categories in the district, 97,333 candidates have applied to take the examination of which about 75 per cent of candidates have attended the examination held in the two sessions.

The examinations were held in 227 centres in 15 mandal headquarters across the district on the first day which will be held only in Tirupati from the second day onwards. A total of 22 Covid positive candidates have attended the examinations while another six suspected cases also were present in both the sessions.

RTC has been operating more than 600 buses across the district for the convenience of the candidates. Of them, 361 buses were operated on Sunday while 165 to be run on Monday.