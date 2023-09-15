Burglars break open ATM, loot Rs 30 lakh cash

Tirupati: Burglars broke open an SBI ATM at Dhanalakshmi Nagar on Vaikuntapuram road in the city and decamped with the cash boxes containing Rs 30 lakh currency of various denominations in the early hours on Thursday.

The thieves using a gas cutter to cut open the ATM and made away with cash in five boxes of the ATM chest. The miscreants cleverly smeared black paint on the CCTV cameras in the ATM room, to cover up the looting.

Chandragiri DSP Yaswanth, crime DSP Ravikumar along with CLUES team, including a dog squad and fingerprint experts, reached the ATM for investigation on the robbery which created flutter in the city. Tirupati rural police registered a case. Investigation is on.