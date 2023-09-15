Live
- Jaipur: Court sends Monu Manesar to 15-day judicial custody
- New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi to open mega exhibition centre in Dwarka
- Former MLA Arepalli Mohan quits BRS
- Karimnagar: Vivekananda Engineering College holds Matti Ganapati Rally
- Warangal: Congress gears up for Tukkuguda meet
- Warangal: People urged to maintain harmony in festivals
- Sircilla Medical College set for opening today
- New Delhi: Rubber farmers stage protest at Jantar Mantar
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - Sept 15
- Four dead, three injured as ambulance collides with parked tanker in Chittoor
Just In
Burglars break open ATM, loot Rs 30 lakh cash
Highlights
Tirupati: Burglars broke open an SBI ATM at Dhanalakshmi Nagar on Vaikuntapuram road in the city and decamped with the cash boxes containing Rs 30...
Tirupati: Burglars broke open an SBI ATM at Dhanalakshmi Nagar on Vaikuntapuram road in the city and decamped with the cash boxes containing Rs 30 lakh currency of various denominations in the early hours on Thursday.
The thieves using a gas cutter to cut open the ATM and made away with cash in five boxes of the ATM chest. The miscreants cleverly smeared black paint on the CCTV cameras in the ATM room, to cover up the looting.
Chandragiri DSP Yaswanth, crime DSP Ravikumar along with CLUES team, including a dog squad and fingerprint experts, reached the ATM for investigation on the robbery which created flutter in the city. Tirupati rural police registered a case. Investigation is on.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS