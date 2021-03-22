Chandrababu Naidu family donates Rs 30 lakh for Annadanam in Tirumala

Tirupati: Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's family on Sunday provided free food to the devotees in TTD Annadanam complex on the occasion of Nara Devaansh, Naidu's grandson's birthday. Naidu family is every year donating the amount equal to the expenses for providing Annadanam (free food) for a day to the devotees in Tirumala.

Last year they handed over the donation of Rs 30 lakh for providing free food on the birth day of Devaansh on March 21 but the donation amount was not utilised as TTD suspended Annadanam in Tirumala after the pandemic broke out. The TTD arranged free food on Sunday with the donation made by Naidu family last year and as a mark of appreciation for the donation displayed the name of Devaansh in the massive Annadanam complex.

A TTD official said that in addition to the display of the name of the donor bearing the expenses of Annadanam for a day, TTD also allow them to take part in providing free food to devotees, as a mark of service to the devotees which is considered as a service to the Lord.

TDP sources said that Naidu family planned a trip to Tirumala to celebrate the birthday on the holy hills and also participate in the providing of free food (Annadanam) to devotees which they observed in the previous years but cancelled the visit due to unavoidable circumstances.