Chandrababu takes darshan at Tirumala, says Lord Venkateswara saved him during Alipiri incident

TIRUPATI : Former Chief Minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu visited the famous Tirumala temple along with his wife Bhuvaneshwari. The couple was warmly welcomed by TTD officials at the Vaikuntham complex and arrangements were made for their darshan.

After the darshan, the priests recited the Vedasirvachan to the couple in Ranganayakula Mandapam, followed by the handing over of Swami's Tirtha Prasad to them. Chandrababu was accompanied by former Minister Amarnatha Reddy and several other leaders.

Speaking to the media after his visit, Chandrababu Naidu expressed his gratitude to Lord Venkateswara, stating that the deity had protected him during an attack at Alipiri. He also mentioned that he would soon announce his future plans and activities.

Chandrababu said that he prayed to the Lord for strength and abilities to serve the people, and emphasized the importance of protecting Dharma (righteousness). He expressed his desire for India to be at the top globally and for the Telugu states to be recognised as number one in the world.

The TDP Parliamentary Party meeting will be held on Friday under the chairmanship of Telugu Desam National President Chandrababu Naidu in Undavalli to discus on the strategy to be adopted in the Parliament sessions which will start from December 4. Also, Chandrababu will give direction to the MPs on the issue of stopping the anti-people policies of the YSRCP government.



