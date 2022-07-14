Chaturmasa Deeksha of Tirumala seers begins

Tirumala: The Chaturmasa Deeksha of Sri Pedda Jiyangar and Sri Chinna Jiyangar Swamijis of Tirumala commenced on Wednesday.

Following the age-old tradition Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy accompanied by Chinna Jeeyar Swamy and his disciples, offered prayers first to Sri Bhu Varaha Swamy before having darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala temple.

At the main entrance of Tirumala temple, both the seers were welcomed by TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy. After offering prayers to Sri Venkateswara Swamy, the senior pontiff was presented with Melchat Vastram while the junior pontiff with Noolchat Vastram as a part of

"Cloth Drapery Honour'' marking their Deeksha taking ceremony.

Elucidating the importance of Chaturmasya Deeksha, both the seers stated that, it is an auspicious four-month Vrata period starting from the day of Ashada Pournami concluding on Kartika Shukla Pournami.

The months of Shravana, Bhadrapada, Ashwayuja and Kartika fall in between this period. These four months are said to be very pleasing to Sri Maha Vishnu. The spiritual persons strongly believe that Dana, Vrata, Japa and Homa performed during this four-month period bring forth countless merits, compared to the noble deeds performed during other

months in a year.

After taking Deeksha they went along the four Mada streets in a procession accompanied by their disciples and reached Pedda Jeeyangar Mutt. Special pujas were performed on the occasion and later the seers felicitated the Executive Officer with shawl and Prasadams.

Tirumala temple Deputy EO Ramesh Babu, VGO Bali Reddy, AVSO Surendra and others were also present.