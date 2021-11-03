Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy appointed YSRCP in-charge for Penugonda

Tirupati: Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy has been appointed on Tuesday as in-charge for the municipal elections in Penugonda of Anantapur district scheduled to be held on November 15.

According to party sources, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has appointed him as in-charge ahead of the elections to the Penugonda municipality which turned prestigious to the YSRCP as it is a bastion of Paritala family.

So, the Chief Minister is keen on ensuring party's thumping victory in the Penugonda municipal election to prove his growing popularity and has appointed Chevireddy as election in-charge reposing confidence in his abilities, sources added.

Meanwhile, sources said the Chief Minister has congratulated Chevireddy on the occasion of the party registering highest margin 79 per cent votes in Gopavaram mandal in Kadapa distirct during the Badvel bypoll. Bhaskar Reddy had worked for 21 days in Gopavaram mandal during Badvel bypoll to help the YSRCP secure maximum number of votes and took part in campaign rallies and party strategy meetings.

It may be noted here that Gopavaram was the only mandal out of 49 mandals in Kadapa district where the TDP bagged the ZPTC and MPTC seats in the last Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad elections.