Chinta Mohan fears ruling party indulging in large-scale irregularities

Tirupati: Accusing the ruling YSRCP of planning large-scale irregularities to win the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-poll with huge margin, senior Congress leader Dr Chinta Mohan sought the Election Commission to be more vigilant to ensure a free and fair poll. Speaking to the media at Renigunta during his party election campaign on Tuesday, Dr Mohan sharply reacting to the ruling party leaders including Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and others boasting that YSRCP will win the by-election with 4-5 lakh vote majority, he said how is it possible to get such massive win without indulging in large-scale irregularities like casting fake votes and violent tactics. Accusing Chief Minister Jagan of trying to turn Tirupati into another Pulivendula, he said it will not be allowed at any cost and observed that ``it is not your Pulivendula but Tirupati a holy place where such things will have no place."

Turning his gun on the officials, he said that they will face serious consequences if they try to help the ruling party indulge in poll irregularities for a big victory, like they did in the gram panchayat and municipal polls, to allow YSRCP to blow its own trumpet nationwide. "I will see that the misdeeds of the ruling party are known to the whole country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari denting the image of Jagan government,'' he said seeking the election officials to conduct the election strictly adhering to the Constitution without any fear and bowing to the pressure of none. In this connection, he openly came out alleging that a local woman police officer threatened the Opposition candidates to withdraw the nomination to see the YSRCP candidates were elected unanimously in 8 village panchayats in Renigunta mandal and warned her against playing the same role in the by-poll.

The former Union Minister also expressed his reservation on the Election Commission's decision to conduct the polling for 12 hours from morning 7 to evening 7 as it will give more scope for rigging the election and wanted the polling be scheduled from morning 6 to evening 6 and also foolproof arrangements to prevent any irregularity in the voting.