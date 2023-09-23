Chittoor: 71 pleas registered in Jaganannaku Chebudam

Chittoor: As per the instructions of the government, Joint Collector P Srinivasulu said that Jaganannaku Chebudam will be conducted on each Wednesday and Friday at mandal level.

Participating in Jaganannaku Chebudam at Gudipala mandal, he said that all the mandals in the district would be covered under the special drive in due course and added reiterated that the government has been committed to resolve all the issues of people.

Over 71 grievances have been registered in the programme in which 47 are confined to Revenue department. He stated a special meet would be held after 15 days to review the progress of grievances registered at Gudipala mandal.

He directed all the district officers to attend mandal level programme to be held on each Wednesday and Friday. ZP CEO P Prabakar Reddy, DRDA PD Tulasi, DWAMA PD Ganga Bhavani, SE PR Chandrasekhar Reddy, DPO Lakshmi and MPDO Rajasekhar Reddy were present.