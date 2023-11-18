Chittoor: Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha a boon for poor people says MLA Srinivasulu

Chittoor : Health and education are the most foremost aims Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who introduced number of ideal schemes in these two fields. Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha (JAS) is the brainchild of the CM, which is highly appreciated by all sections of people, stated Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu. He participated as the chief guest at Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha programme held at Kannan Girls High School in 8th division here on Friday.

He said that super speciality treatment is being provided to the poor at their doorsteps under JAS. Reiterating that the YSRCP government has been committed for the welfare and development of all sections of people irrespective of caste, community and religion, he claimed that corporate medicare is ensured to the poor communities at free of cost. He told volunteers and ward secretaries of Sachivalayams to take initiative for making JAS a big success.

Mayor B Amuda and Municipal commissioner J Aruna said that the JAS programme is witnessing remarkable response, which is being held at various locations in the city. They said that this is a boon for people of poor families.

YSRCP corporators Sharmila and Purna Chandra Rao, municipal health officer Lokesh and others were present.