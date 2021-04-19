Chittoor: Make special vaccine drive a grand success says Municipal Commissioner P Viswanath

Chittoor: Municipal Commissioner P Viswanath has called upon the Task Force Committee members to make the Special Vaccination Drive on Tuesday a grand success.

Addressing the members of Chittoor City Covid Task Force Committee meeting held here on Monday, he said all frontline and healthcare workers belonging to government and private hospitals should invariably get vaccination on Tuesday.

Viswanath said it was mandatory for frontline and healthcare workers to avail the last opportunity for getting vaccination. "If any frontline or heathcare worker refuses to get vaccination on health grounds, a declaration should be taken from them.

The vaccination will be conducted at Chittoor Government Hospital and the Urban Health Centres at Satyanarayanapuram, Chavutapalli and Janakarapalli," he added.

Chittoor circle inspector Yugandhar (II-Town), tahsildar Subramanyam, municipal health officer Vinodkumar, assistant commissioner Sri Lakshmi and others were present.

It may be stated here that the district has received 58,000 doses of Covishield and 8,000 doses of Covaxin on Monday.