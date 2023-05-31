CM Jagan pursuing democratic politics, says Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Tirupati: YSRCP leaders and activists celebrated the completion of four years in office on Tuesday.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was sworn in as Chief Minister of the State on May 30, 2019. Party MLAs and activists in several constituencies cut the cakes and held meetings marking the occasion and recalled the pro-poor schemes of their government.

In Tirupati, city MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy cut the cake in the presence of MLC Dr Cipai Subramanyam, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, party city president Palagiri Prathap Reddy and others. Speaking on the occasion, he lauded CM Jagan saying that he stood as a testimony to democratic politics and he was the only leader in all the democratic countries to provide the best services to the people to improve their living standards.

He stated that the completion of four years rule of Jagan is a big festival for all the poor people in the State who want him to become Chief Minister again and again. While the poor people have been celebrating this occasion, the rich and capitalists have spent time at Mahanadu.

Bhumana criticised the TDP manifesto released at Rajamahendravaram Mahanadu on Sunday saying that it was full of lies and Chandrababu Naidu was trying once again to cheat the people by making false promises. Even in 2004 he made such false promises but did not fulfil even one promise. So far, CM Jagan has benefited the people under various welfare schemes to the tune of Rs 3,40,000 crore which was directly credited into their accounts.

On the contrary, Chandrababu Naidu could not even help the poor at least to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore, he criticised.

In Srikalahasti, MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy cut the cake at the party office and said that CM Jagan has been working all the time for the welfare of the poor and to make them happy. The leaders in some other constituencies also celebrated the occasion.