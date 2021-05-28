CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to lay stone for Madanapalli medical college on May 30

Madanapalli(Chittoor district): Fulfilling the long cherished dream of western parts of Chittoor district people, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay foundation stone on virtual platform for Madanapalli medical college on May 30. The government medical college would pave the way for significant

improvement of medical and healthcare facilities benefiting Tamballapalli, Madanapalli, Punganur, Piler in the district and also Rayachoti in the adjoining YSR Kadapa district in Rajampeta Parliament constituency.

A 95-acre site had already been allotted by the district administration for the establishment of the medical college near Arogyavaram medical centre, 4 km from Madanapalli town.

As a preparatory exercise to the laying of foundation by Jagan, District Collector M Harinarayanan along with MLA Navaz Basha, Madanapalli sub-collector M Jahnavi, AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation ((APMSIDC) officials on Thursday inspected the site where the medical college will come.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Harinarayanan said following the government decision to set up a medical college in every parliament constituency in state to boost up medical and health facilities, the government college was proposed for Rajampeta Lok Sabha constituency in Madanapalli.

Thanking Chief Minister for the sanction of the government medical college to Madanapalli in Chittoor district, the Collector said APMSIDC which will take up the construction of medical college in 95 acre site would complete the construction in two years. Madanapalli MLA Navaz Basha said that credit for Madanapalli getting the government medical college squarely goes to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and added the establishment of the medical college would end the ordeal of people of Madanapalli division going all the way to Tirupati or Chittoor for treatment.

"Chief Minister fulfilled the assurance he made during his Padayatra that if YSRCP comes to power it would see construction of a medical college in every Parliament constituency," the MLA said he and people of Madanapalli division are extremely happy for realising their long pending demand. He also thanked Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachadra Reddy, his MP son P V Mithun Reddy who were also strived for

the medical college. APMSIDC executive engineer Dhananjaya Reddy, deputy executive engineer Ramesh, Madanapalli Tahsildar G Kuppuswamy, MPDO Leela Madhavi, mandal surveyor Krishnamurthy and others were present.