Collector Venkateswar seeks Swarna Andhra - Swachh Andhra campaign boost

Tirupati: Collector Dr S Venkateswar has directed concerned officials to ensure the effective implementation of the Swarna Andhra and Swachh Andhra programmes across the district, while also taking stringent precautionary measures in view of the ongoing summer heat.

In a teleconference held on Friday, the Collector discussed the status of the flagship campaigns and the preparedness of departments in tackling summer conditions. The meeting was attended by Tirupati Municipal Commissioner N Mourya, District Panchayat Officer (DPO) Suseela Devi, MPDOs, Tahsildars, and officials from other related departments. During the interaction, Dr Venkateswar stressed the need to set up and maintain ‘Chalivendras’ (drinking water kiosks), shaded shelters, and shade nets across all regions to help people cope with rising temperatures. While there has been some respite in weather conditions, the Collector cautioned that heatstroke remains a threat and public awareness campaigns must be carried out to prevent such incidents.

The Collector instructed officials to prioritise high-footfall areas for the application of white cool paints and to implement rooftop gardening on government buildings. Shade nets should be installed at busy traffic junctions, and temporary shelters should be erected at places frequently visited by the public. Special attention must be paid to children and the elderly, with awareness drives and health camps aimed at preventing heat-related illnesses. Municipal Commissioner N Mourya reported that shaded shelters, water kiosks, and shade nets had already been set up in many areas under municipal limits. He assured that remaining localities would soon be covered and added that awareness sessions on rooftop gardens and plantation drives are being planned for local secretaries.

DPO Suseela Devi highlighted the distress caused to birds and animals due to lack of drinking water, noting bird deaths observed in some areas. She suggested placing clay water pots in parks and temples to ensure hydration for animals during the summer.