Complete TTD model temple works in Prayagraj: JEO

Tirupati: TTD JEO Gautami has directed the officials concerned to complete the construction works of TTD model temple for the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj (Allahabad) in Uttar Pradesh on a fast pace.

Addressing a review meeting with the officials here on Thursday, the JEO said that as per TTD Governing Council’s decision and following EO J Syamala Rao’s orders, necessary arrangements should be made for the Kainkaryams to be held at the replica temple of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, for the Maha Kumbh Mela to be held from January 13 to February 26.

Gautami informed that on January 12, samprokshanam will be performed to the Lord, including other rituals, and other services from Suprabhata Seva to Ekantha Seva will be performed from January 13. She instructed the officials to make arrangements to provide Annaprasadam and also to distribute Laddu Prasadam to devotees, who come for Srivari darshan in Prayagraj. She also reviewed about HDPP, SV College of Music and Dance and Annamacharya Projects activities during the Mela on behalf of TTD.

She directed the officials to set up posters and flexes in major areas, to print books elaborating main events including the emergence of Swamy varu, in Hindi and English and distribute them, to broadcast promos through SVBC and TTD social media from now.One of the chief priests Venugopala Deekshitulu said that Vastu Homam and special puja programmes will be performed on January 12 for the purification of the place.SEs Jagadeeshwar Reddy and Venkateswarlu, HDPP secretary Raghunath, DPP Programme Officer Rajagopal, Deputy EOs Selvam, Sivaprasad, Prashanthi and Gunabhushan Reddy, EEs Surendranath Reddy, VGO Sadalakshmi and others were present.