Conduct online classes for students: JSP

Tirupati: Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders staged a dharna at MGM High School in Bairagipatteda on Saturday opposing running schools in view of surge in Covid cases in the district.

They sat before the school gate and raised slogans against Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, JSP Tirupati in-charge Kiran Royal said though third wave was surging rapidly in the state, the government was adamantly running schools without taking any precautionary measures and health of students. The government was playing with the lives of children, he alleged and demanded the government to conduct online classes to schoolchildren in view of virus spread.

JSP leaders Raja Reddy, Rajesh Yadav, Suman Babu, Balaram, Ramesh, Muniswamy, Veera Mahilas Keerthana, Amrutha, Aruna and others were present.

Earlier in the day, speaking to media at press club, Kiran Royal demanded the Minister Kodali Nani to resign from his post for turning the Gudivada as Goa by allowing casino, gambling, dance shows of girls in his own function hall during Sankranti festival.