Conducting funeral of forsaken bodies a divine act: Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Tirupati: Continuing his social service with renewed vigour, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Thursday conducted the funeral of seven bodies of Covid victims forsaken by the relatives for various reasons.

The MLA himself performed the final rites to six bodies of corona victims according to Hindu custom at Harischandra Smasanavatika, the municipal graveyard here before lit the pyre.

Expressing his anguish over the kith and kin of Covid victims reluctant to take up the responsibility of performing the final rites to the bodies, Karunkar Reddy said his intention behind this initiative was to dispel the taboos and unnecessary fears prevailing among the public on the Covid coming in the way of the deceased getting a dignified funeral.

"I firmly believe that performing the Anthima Samaskaras (final rites) to the unclaimed bodies is a devotional service sure to please the God," he said urging the people to shed their apprehensions on Covid. Against the piling up of unclaimed bodies in the hospital mortuary, much to the predicament of authorities, me ignoring of my age and unmindful of suffering Covid attack twice, my followers and party activists, formed a joint action committee (JAC) for the conduct of the unclaimed bodies, he said informing that so far funerals were organised for more than 600 bodies. Corporators Venkatesh, SK Babu, Kumari, Narendra and JAC members were present.