CPM to expose BJP's anti-people policies

Tirupati: CPM will target the BJP and expose its anti-people policies and betrayal of Andhra Pradesh in its campaign for Tirupati Parliament byelection, asserted CPM state secretary P Madhu. Speaking to media here on Thursday, he said as it was the BJP that brought the anti-people laws including the three farm laws, labour code, revoked the special status (Article 379) to J and K state, NRC, CAA and following aggressive privatisation sparing not even the financial institutions like banks and LIC and Vizag Steel Plant, the CPM will go all out in targeting in the by-poll taking it an opportunity to hit saffron party.

"Of course, we will not spare the regional parties YSRCP and TDP helping the communal BJP to the much needed support in the Parliament to pass the anti-people and communal policies,'' he said criticising the regional parties and JSP though secular parties genuflecting before the BJP without realising the danger posed by the BJP.

The saffron party betrayed Andhra Pradesh by going back on bifurcation assurances including Special Category Status (SCS), funds for backward areas development including Rayalaseema, he said adding that the BJP also refused to exempt TTD from payment of Rs 120 crore GST and accept the Rs 40 crore demonetised currencies lying with TTD.

All the communist parties including Marxist Leninist (ML), CPI, SUCI Dalit parties VCK and RPI, he said affirmed that they together will thwart the BJP attempts to emerge as alternate to the ruling YSRCP in the state.