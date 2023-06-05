  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Curtains down on grand Jyeshtabhishekam at Tirumala

Priests performing Snapana Tirumanjanam on the last day of Jyeshtabhishekam in Tirumala temple on Sunday
x

Priests performing Snapana Tirumanjanam on the last day of Jyeshtabhishekam in Tirumala temple on Sunday

Highlights

The three-day Jyeshtabhishekam festival at Srivari temple concluded on Sunday with the utsava idols of Sri Malayappa Swamy and his consorts clad in bangaru ( golden) kavacham blessed devotees.

Tirumala: The three-day Jyeshtabhishekam festival at Srivari temple concluded on Sunday with the utsava idols of Sri Malayappa Swamy and his consorts clad in bangaru ( golden) kavacham blessed devotees.

As per tradition, the Gold Kavacham will remain on utsava idols till the next Jyeshtabhishekam next year.

As the processional idols remained in the sampangi prakaram, temple priests and Veda parayandars conducted the Mahashanti Homa and thereafter performed snapana tirumanjanam fete to the Lord and his consorts ahead of adornment of golden armour and performing special pujas. Later in the evening, the deities were taken in a procession on the Mada streets. Tirumala pontiffs, TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy couple, temple Dy EO Loganathan, VGO Bali Reddy and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X