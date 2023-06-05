Curtains down on grand Jyeshtabhishekam at Tirumala

Tirumala: The three-day Jyeshtabhishekam festival at Srivari temple concluded on Sunday with the utsava idols of Sri Malayappa Swamy and his consorts clad in bangaru ( golden) kavacham blessed devotees.

As per tradition, the Gold Kavacham will remain on utsava idols till the next Jyeshtabhishekam next year.

As the processional idols remained in the sampangi prakaram, temple priests and Veda parayandars conducted the Mahashanti Homa and thereafter performed snapana tirumanjanam fete to the Lord and his consorts ahead of adornment of golden armour and performing special pujas. Later in the evening, the deities were taken in a procession on the Mada streets. Tirumala pontiffs, TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy couple, temple Dy EO Loganathan, VGO Bali Reddy and others were present.