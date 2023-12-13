Defeat of YSRCP inevitable, says Narayana

Tirupati: CPI national secretary Dr K Narayana expressed his belief that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, whom he accused of mocking democracy and governing with a dictatorial approach, is likely to face defeat in the upcoming general elections. Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he remarked that since the CM assumed power, the administration has been marked by arrogance and corruption and the public is prepared to demonstrate their displeasure at the right moment.

He felt that the Telangana election results are likely to be mirrored in AP. The CM was not addressing public issues at the grassroots level. Though there was a crop loss in 60,000 acres due to the recent cyclone Michaung, the CM did not address the farmers’ issues, he said.

Narayana lamented the verdict on Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 and described the judicial system as akin to a parrot in a cage. There is a growing public discontent against the state government and the BJP rule at the Centre. He criticised the decision to entrust online classes to Byju’s which in turn handed over the responsibility to Bajaj company, suggesting that they are endangering the future of students.

CPI state committee member P Harinath Reddy highlighted the plight of 55,000 Anganwadi workers in the state, who have not received government-sanctioned minimum wages. The exploitation of Anganwadi workers for various tasks without fair compensation was deemed unacceptable and he demanded for the immediate implementation of minimum wages.

