Deputy CM and TTD chairman performs Bhoomi Puja for reconstruction of footpath at Tirumala

TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy along with Deputy chief minister K Narayanaswamy performed Bhumi puja here at Alipiri for the reconstruction of the footpath from Alipiri to GNC Toll Gate on Monday. Speaking on this occasion, the Chairman said, the footpath route which was constructed twenty five years ago was in a bad shape. So TTD has decided to rejuvenate the shelter all along the 7.6km trek route from Alipiri to GNC toll gate at Tirumala for the convenience , safety and security of devotees.

"Around 20,000 devotees walk to Tirumala via this footpath in normal days while during summer vacation and auspicious days the number shoots up to over 40,000," he said.



The TTD engineering officials have made an estimation of ₹25 crore for overhauling of the footpaths with - roof slab, drinking water pipelines, toilets, health centres, security outposts, electricity and broadcasting (Public Address System) cables, TTD chairman said informing that the Reliance Industries Limited has come forward to take up the works on donation basis for TTD.



Adding further he said, there has been delay in commencement of the footpath rejuvenation works due to Covid pandemic. However, he said, the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed to complete the work as soon as possible for the convenient of the pilgrims.



The Chairman said, when late YS Rajasekhara Reddy was the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, the Srivari Mettu footpath renovation project completed. And now during his son's regime as AP CM, the renovation of Alipiri footpath project taken up as per the wish of Lord Venkateswara", he observed.



Reliance Industries Limtied State Head for Constructions AVVS Rao said, it is a privilege to be a part in this noble project and expressed his confidence that they will definitely complete the works on time for the benefit of the pilgrims. Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, JEO P Basanth Kumar, CE Ramesh Reddy, EE Chandrasekhar, AVSO Surendra and others were also present.

