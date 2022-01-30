Despite high positivity rate, Covid tests drop in Chittoor

Tirupati: The sudden fall in Covid–19 positive cases in Chittoor district has become a puzzle for everyone. It was one of the top two districts in the state till almost one week back in registering the highest number of positive cases. But, since January 21, the cases have been coming down significantly every day. The testing, tracing and treating policy seems to have taken a back seat during the current wave of the pandemic especially in Chittoor district.

It has become a riddle even for doctors why the officials have reduced the number of tests. During the first two waves of Covid pandemic, around 10,000 daily tests were conducted in the district during the peak period. In contrast, now initially 3,000-5,000 tests were carried out which have been brought down to below 1,000 for the past few days. Still, out of every three samples, two positives are being reported on the whole which by any count is considered high positivity rate. One doctor commented that at such a positive rate, the tests should be ramped up to take stringent containment steps whereas the district authorities have resorted to the opposite to show the less number of cases.

Though, officials maintain that they have been following ICMR guidelines in testing, it is not so. ICMR guidelines clearly indicate that people with symptoms like cough, fever, sore throat, etc., those with comorbidities, and the elderly may be tested. But, even such cases are being sent back without testing in the district.

As of now, only 50 tests are being conducted at Ruia hospital per day while 200-300 people are going there and returning back. At primary health centres (PHCs), tests were limited to 10 though the hospitals have been flooded with patients with fever, cold and cough symptoms. It is learnt that a daily ceiling on the number of tests was laid to each testing centre beyond which they should not do. Only SVIMS has been conducting around 200 daily tests.

As a result, the doctors have been considering any fever case as Covid case and advising them to be in isolation and take the medication. Fortunately, the patients are having symptoms for only 3-4 days. Another doctor questioned the reasoning behind the reduction in tests to show that the number of cases are less. "What will happen even if there are more cases? At least people will know the situation and can take some care. Now, without testing, they have been moving around and allowing the virus to spread further," he said.

As fever cases are found everywhere, people have been taking paracetamol tablets on their own while some others consult medical shops for suitable medication. Several people have been buying Covid self-test kits to know the result and starting medication course.