Devotee wait on 22 compartments today, to take 24 hours for Sarvadarshans

The rush of devotees continues in Tirumala today with devotees waiting in 22 compartments for token-free Sarvadarshans and the officials basis that it...

On Tuesday, 76,254 devotees visited Tirumala Srivara and paid their prayers and 28,091 offered their hair to deity.
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam revealed that temple Hundi income was Rs 4.90 crore yesterday.

