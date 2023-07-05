Live
- Nikhil makes a great move, conveys apologies to fans
- PL Stock Update: Indusind Bank Q1'24 business update
- Jio Bharat phones new 4G prepaid plans: Price, validity and more
- Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 05-07-2023
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - July 5
- PL Stock Report - Hero Motocorp (HMCL IN) - Event Update - Launch of a strong contender in premium space - BUY
- PL Stock Update: HDFCB Q1'24 business update
- It’s not 100 days; 100 international awards for ‘Balagam’
- Official: Chiyaan Vikram’s ‘Thangalaan’ wraps shoot
- Apple to offer massive battery with iPhone 15 Series: Details
Devotee wait on 22 compartments today, to take 24 hours for Sarvadarshans
Highlights
The rush of devotees continues in Tirumala today with devotees waiting in 22 compartments for token-free Sarvadarshans and the officials basis that it...
The rush of devotees continues in Tirumala today with devotees waiting in 22 compartments for token-free Sarvadarshans and the officials basis that it would take 12 hours for completion of darshans.
On Tuesday, 76,254 devotees visited Tirumala Srivara and paid their prayers and 28,091 offered their hair to deity.
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam revealed that temple Hundi income was Rs 4.90 crore yesterday.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS