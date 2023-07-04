  • Menu
Devotees rush at Tirumala increases today, to take 24 hours

The devotees' rush increased significantly at Tirumala on Tuesday for Sarvadarshans and it is learned that it would take 24 hours to complete the darshans.

The devotees' rush increased significantly at Tirumala on Tuesday for Sarvadarshans and it is learned that it would take 24 hours to complete the darshans. The queue lines are filled in all the compartments.

On Monday, a total of 66,077 devotees visited Tirumala and offered their prayers besides 29,193 devotees offering their hair.

The TTD is learnedto have amassed an income of Rs. 4.30 crore on Monday through templehundi.

