- NCP MLA Nilesh Lanke quits, to contest LS election from Ahmednagar as NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar nominee
- Indian Navy's operation underway to rescue vessel hijacked by pirates
- Maha Politics: PJP fields Dinesh Bub from Amravati against BJP nominee Navneet Rana
- Maharashtra: VBA's Prakash Ambedkar plans 'third front' ahead of Lok Sabha polls
- Eastern Railway renews efforts to complete Tarakeswar-Bishnupur project
- Take legal action against Operation Lotus: Congress leader dares Punjab CM
- Delhi court seeks Tihar officials' reply on BRS leader Kavitha's plea alleging no home-cooked food, medicines given
- Telugu Desam Party Foundation Day Celebrations in Nagar Kurnool
- Bharat Prasad should win with a huge majority: Elleni Sudhakar Rao
- SI Narender Reddy registered the case of missing minor girl
Devotees rush increases at Tirumala, to take 18 hours for darshans
The rush of devotees at Tirumala continues to surge, as Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has reported that all 30 compartments are filled with devotees eager to receive the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.
Additionally, there are long queues of devotees waiting outside for the free Sarva Darshan, which TTD has revealed takes a staggering 18 hours to complete.
Meanwhile, a total of 65,992 devotees made their way to the temple to pay their respects to Swami on Thursday. Of these, 25,698 devotees participated in the traditional offering of hair.
It has also been reported that the hundi, where devotees make their monetary offerings, collected a hefty sum of Rs 3.53 crores in income.
