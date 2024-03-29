Devotees rush increases at Tirumala, to take 18 hours for darshans

The rush of devotees at Tirumala continues to surge, as Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has reported that all 30 compartments are filled with devotees eager to receive the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

Additionally, there are long queues of devotees waiting outside for the free Sarva Darshan, which TTD has revealed takes a staggering 18 hours to complete.

Meanwhile, a total of 65,992 devotees made their way to the temple to pay their respects to Swami on Thursday. Of these, 25,698 devotees participated in the traditional offering of hair.

It has also been reported that the hundi, where devotees make their monetary offerings, collected a hefty sum of Rs 3.53 crores in income.

.